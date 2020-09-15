Dangerous driver who showed ‘no regard for other road users’ banned

A 21-year-old man who drove dangerously through the streets of Haverhill with “no regard for other road users” has avoided jail.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Josh Wilson, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, drove a yellow Mercedes Panel van at speed on a provisional licence on July 31.

Fred Sagoe, prosecuting, told the court that Wilson was seen by police on York Road around 9.30pm.

There was loud acceleration and screeching of the wheels, Mr Sagoe told magistrates.

“The officer said the van showed no regard for other road users,” Mr Sagoe added.

Police followed the van to an address in York Road and Wilson was already inside, the court heard.

He was abusive towards officers on arrest and failed to provide a second evidential breath sample for analysis.

Subsequent checks revealed Wilson had no insurance.

In a separate incident the previous day, the court also heard that Wilson damaged a vehicle at a car wash at Tesco in Haverhill on July 30.

The victim, who had gone to school with Wilson, described him as being furious.

Wilson was seen on CCTV in full view kicking the car twice and causing a dent.

In police interview, Wilson said his issues were entirely alcohol-related.

He told officers he had been attending rehabilitation centre Turning Point but since lockdown, the appointments had changed to over the phone which he did not feel was as effective.

The court heard that Wilson had a previous conviction for drink-driving in March 2018.

Wilson, who was not represented in court, told magistrates he was “very remorseful” for what he had done and that the incident was a “real eye-opener” for him.

Wilson previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, fail to provide a specimen for analysis, criminal damage, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Magistrates sentenced Wilson to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and banned him from driving for three years.

He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work and attend 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

Magistrates also ordered Wilson to pay £105 in costs and a £122 victim surcharge.