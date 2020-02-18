Marathon man Josh aims for 13 out of 13

Josh Wright is training to run 13 half marathons in 13 days in May to raise money for the My Wish Charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It might be unlucky for some, but 13 is the magic number for marathon runner Josh Wright as he aims to raise funds for the terminally ill.

Josh aims to run 13 half marathons in 13 days around Bury St Edmunds in aid of the My Wish Butterfly appeal at West Suffolk Hospital.

The £340,000 appeal is to build an indoor space and garden at the hospital for those receiving end of life care.

Josh, a 25-year-old health and safety adviser from Bury, is in training for running his first marathon in April in Manchester and said he was feeling in good shape for taking on the challenge the following month.

But he said: "It's going to be hard. I've been in training for a year now, I'm at a pretty decent level and I run every day but it's going to be a challenge.

"I want to help MyWish as it's a Bury charity and one that I know well, it's a brilliant cause that does a lot of good work and I thought while I'm at this level of fitness I could put it to good use."

Anyone who wants to support Josh can do so via his JustGiving page.