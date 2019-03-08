Partly Cloudy

Man charged over alleged knife offences in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 29 March 2019

27-year-old Joshua Warby was arrested by police in Felixstowe. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

27-year-old Joshua Warby was arrested by police in Felixstowe. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Officers from Suffolk police arrested the man on Monday, March 25 when they believed that they had reason to search him in Queen Street in the town.

They took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, claiming they had recovered weapons on his person.

Joshua Warby, aged 27, of Elizabeth Way in Trimley St Mary, was charged with five counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, April 9.

Tributes paid to "young and inspirational" science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

