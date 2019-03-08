Man charged over alleged knife offences in Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 29 March 2019
Archant
Officers from Suffolk police arrested the man on Monday, March 25 when they believed that they had reason to search him in Queen Street in the town.
They took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, claiming they had recovered weapons on his person.
Joshua Warby, aged 27, of Elizabeth Way in Trimley St Mary, was charged with five counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
He was released on bail and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, April 9.
Comments have been disabled on this article.