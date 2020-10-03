Put your questions to EADT and Ipswich Star editor in online debate

The EADT has served the community for 146 years DAVID GARRAD

The editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will take your questions about local media as part of a special online Q&A session to mark Journalism Matters week.

EADT and Ipswich Star Editor Brad Jones will be taking questions. Picture: WARREN PAGE EADT and Ipswich Star Editor Brad Jones will be taking questions. Picture: WARREN PAGE

Brad Jones will be on hand to discuss a range of issues about the newspapers, our websites, our future plans or issues happening in our region.

As part of #trustednewsday day, a special 45-minute online webinar will be held from 11am on Thursday, October 8. Journalism Matters week runs from October 5-11.

It follows one of the most challenging periods in this newspaper’s history as the coronavirus pandemic meant the newspapers had to be produced entirely from people’s homes for the first time. Despite the many complications caused, every edition of the paper hit the streets.

The local media industry remains in a fascinating position. Across our newspapers and websites, we now reach more readers than at any time in our history – and the figure is growing. Yet newspapers across the world have faced tough times, with advertising revenue hit by the tech giants.

Meanwhile Archant, the owners of this newspaper, has recently announced new owners in London-based Rcapital Partners, which will take a 90% stake in the business.

Brad, who has been editor of the newspapers since 2017, said: “We’re proud of what we do here at the EADT and Ipswich Star, and know the brands are loved by many people.

“We care about the community and want the community to feel invested in us, and our future. For example, before the pandemic, we started to invite readers into our newsroom for debates about topical issues, and these have continued online. Turning the spotlight on ourselves during Journalism Matters week seems the natural thing to do.

“I’m sure there will be lots of questions about what we do and what the future is.”

If you would like details on how to join in the debate, or to submit a question in advance, email brad.jones@archant.co.uk