News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Meet the school dinner lady set on yarn bombing Bury St Edmunds

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:30 AM May 31, 2022
A yarn bombed post box

Gayna Hoggett, 48, has been yarn bombing post boxes and bollards around Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Gayna Hoggett

Yarn bombing masterpieces have started popping up across Suffolk in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but the crafting phenomenon isn't new to the residents of Bury St Edmunds.

Gayna Hoggett, 48, is a canteen worker at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

She estimates that she's completed three post box covers, around fifteen to twenty bollard toppers and over one hundred smaller take-home pieces.

A yarn bomb project in Bury St Edmunds

Gayna Hoggett is a secondary school canteen staff member with a penchant for yarn bombing. - Credit: Gayna Hoggett

Gayna started crocheting tiny hearts and animals to leave around Bury St Edmunds for people to take home during lockdown.

A group of smaller take-home yarn bomb projects

Gayna started crocheting tiny hearts and animals to leave around Bury St Edmunds for people to take home during lockdown. - Credit: Gayna Hoggett

When she joined a Facebook group called 'Random Acts of Crochet Kindness', she saw others were making bigger projects including toppers for post boxes and bollards.

Most recently, her larger pieces have included celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A yarn bomb project in Bury St Edmunds

Gayna has produced a variety of yarn bomb pieces to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Gayna Hoggett

She said: "I just crochet them while I'm watching television at night. Everyone says how lovely they are."

Most Read

  1. 1 Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer
  2. 2 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
  3. 3 18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire
  1. 4 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
  2. 5 Dad and son guilty of vigilante murder of thief in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 6 Town's midfield magician has left the building... but will he return for season three?
  4. 7 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  5. 8 Suffolk estate hits market with price tag of £50m
  6. 9 BBC Suffolk presenter Lesley Dolphin to retire after 40 years on radio
  7. 10 Boy, 13, assaulted twice in two days by same group of young people

Unfortunately some of her yarn bomb pieces get stolen but this does not deter Gayna, who duly replaces them with new ones.

A yarn bomb project in Bury St Edmunds

Gayna makes yarn bomb projects for all occasions. - Credit: Gayna Hoggett

Gayna does not sell her projects, rather preferring to give them away to brighten the days of members of her community.

Yarn
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural

Suffolk Highways

Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The performance was part of Clacton Airshow's 150th anniversary celebrations

Suffolk Live News

When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Residents campaigning for improvements in Bredfield Road

Suffolk County Council

Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road

Dominic Bareham

person