Meet the school dinner lady set on yarn bombing Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Gayna Hoggett
Yarn bombing masterpieces have started popping up across Suffolk in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but the crafting phenomenon isn't new to the residents of Bury St Edmunds.
Gayna Hoggett, 48, is a canteen worker at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.
She estimates that she's completed three post box covers, around fifteen to twenty bollard toppers and over one hundred smaller take-home pieces.
Gayna started crocheting tiny hearts and animals to leave around Bury St Edmunds for people to take home during lockdown.
When she joined a Facebook group called 'Random Acts of Crochet Kindness', she saw others were making bigger projects including toppers for post boxes and bollards.
Most recently, her larger pieces have included celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
She said: "I just crochet them while I'm watching television at night. Everyone says how lovely they are."
Unfortunately some of her yarn bomb pieces get stolen but this does not deter Gayna, who duly replaces them with new ones.
Gayna does not sell her projects, rather preferring to give them away to brighten the days of members of her community.