Judge slams delay in sentencing man who admitted sexual assault

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A judge has described a two year delay between a Suffolk man being arrested for sexually assaulting a woman and his being sentenced as "deplorable."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following his arrest in September 2017 Christopher Langford told police: "I'll go guilty" but his case only came before Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Friday October 11.

Judge David Pugh said there was no explanation for the delay, which he described as a "deplorable state of affairs" for the victim and for Langford.

You may also want to watch:

Langford, 32, of no fixed address, admitted sexually assaulting the victim in August 2017 and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also given a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Langford had arranged to meet the victim, who lived in sheltered housing in Stowmarket, and when she arrived it was clear he had been drinking.

While they were sitting on a park bench Langford had tried to kiss her and had then ignored her protests and put his hand down her trousers and touched her between the legs.

Langford was not legally represented in court.