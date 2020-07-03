E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Judge praises man who turned life around following drug dealing arrest

03 July, 2020 - 19:00
Eamonn Archer avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who turned his life around after being caught with more than £30,000 of drugs and cash at his home has avoided prison.

Eamonn Archer, 26, of Shelley Close, Stowmarket, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis as well as money laundering.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday how police searched Archer’s address after stopping a vehicle in Newton Road, Stowmarket, on February 10, 2017.

A subsequent search of Archer’s home found 161 grammes of cocaine with a street value of between £6,520 and £8,150, along with 606g of cannabis worth £6,350.

Officers also discovered £18,365.49 in cash and seized six high-value watches worth a total of £80,000.

Scales and cocaine testing kits were also found, Daniel Setter, prosecuting, told the court.

Mr Setter said a telephone seized from Archer’s home was analysed and contained messages associated with street dealing.

There were also unexplained bank transactions, the court heard.

In police interview following his arrest, Archer initially told officers the drugs were for personal use and that he bought in bulk before admitting the offences at magistrates’ court.

At that time, Archer was spending £500 a week to fund his own drug habit, Mr Setter added.

Quentin Hunt, defending, said Archer, who has cerebral palsy, had begun dabbling with alcohol before turning to casual drug use.

“That casual drug use spiralled into not so casual drug use, and then became a supply situation,” Mr Hunt said.

The court heard how Archer had undertaken charity work since the incident and had voluntarily attended drug rehabilitation to kick his habit.

Mr Hunt said Archer had stopped taking drugs and was able to prove it through clean drug testing results.

Archer has since started his own landscaping business, the court heard.

“Lessons have been learned in this particular case,” Mr Hunt added.

Sentencing Archer, Judge Emma Peters said: “You were in possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply. Drugs, cocaine and cannabis, that cause misery.

“You have been addicted to drugs yourself so you know the misery it causes.

“But anyone who gets off drugs should be praised for having the courage to do so. You’ve also shown a great deal of remorse.”

Judge Peters sentenced Archer to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to undertake 240 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete up to 30 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

