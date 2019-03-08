Alcoholic serial offender thanks judge for chance

An alcoholic with 140 convictions has thanked a judge at Ipswich Crown Court for sparing him prison and giving him a chance to get help for his drink problem.

Daniel Palmer appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after a string of incidents including threatening a man while being treated in hospital and slapping a shop assistant.

He was told by Judge Emma Peters he could have had no complaints if she had sent him straight back to prison.

However she said repeated prison sentences had not stopped him drinking and reoffending and it was time to try something else.

Palmer was sentenced to a 24 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and given an alcohol treatment order.

But he was warned he would be brought baqck to court and resentenced if he breached the suspended sentence order.

Palmer was also given a 12 month alcohol treatment programme, a 35 day rehabilitation activity. and given a criminal behaviour order banning him from drinking or being drunk in public and entering the grounds of West Suffolk Hospital.

Following sentencing, Palmer addressed the judge and said: "Thank you for giving me the chance."

The court heard that on July 14 Palmer had a seizure and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he behaved in what Judge Peters described as an "absolutely appalling" way in front of children and other patients.

He made a number of comments including telling a man he had a friend with an air rifle and would kill him, and that he had a blade and would stab him.

On August 23 Palmer had jumped in front of a police car and had then slapped a shop assistant.

He had also been aggressive to a police officer and had tried to bite and spit at him.

Palmer, 37, of Fleming Road, Bury St Edmunds, admitted breaching an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO), possessing cannabis and a public order offence on July 14.

He also admitted two breaches of an ASBO and battery on August 23.

Jamie Sawyer, for Palmer, said his client had reached a crossroads in his life and was motivated to address his offending behaviour.

He said Palmer, who has been in custody since August, had not received an alcohol treatment requirement since 2012 and would only receive limited help if he was jailed and released on licence.