Essex rapist warned he faces lengthy prison sentence

26 April, 2019 - 16:32
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Essex dock worker who pulled a drunk, semi-naked woman out of his car and “dropped” her on the pavement after raping her has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term.

Witnesses saw a Ford Mondeo driven by 24-year-old Joe Jordan stop in a street in Parkeston and watched him pull a woman out by her arms and drop her by the roadside, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

“She was left lying on the ground with her skirt up revealing she had no underwear on,” said Lesley Bates, prosecuting.

“She was unable to sit up, she couldn't speak other than to mumble and she had wet herself,” she added.

Members of the public called an ambulance, and when the woman was taken to hospital her blood-alcohol concentration was four-and-a-half times the limit for driving.

Samples were taken and Jordan's semen was found on an intimate swab taken from her.

Miss Bates claimed the woman wasn't capable of consenting to sex because of her level of intoxication.

Jordan, 24, of Main Road, Harwich, denied one offence of rape in July last year but was convicted after a five day trial.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned sentence until June 11 for a probation report to address the issue of dangerousness.

He remanded Jordan in custody and warned him that he was facing a lengthy term of imprisonment.

The court heard that the woman, who was described as a binge drinker, had visited a relative and they had shared a box of wine before she left at 7pm with a third of a bottle of vodka.

She was seen drinking from the bottle and swaying from side to side in Parkeston Road at 8pm by a woman who knew her and had stopped to see if she could help her.

At that moment another car pulled up and a man went over to the alleged victim and offered to take her home.

Forty minutes later the victim was seen being pulled out of Jordan's car and being “dropped” on the pavement, said Miss Bates.

Jordan denied raping the woman and said they had consensual sex.

He described her as “a little drunk” and added: “It's not like she was out of it.”

He claimed that when he dropped her off she had given him a kiss and told him she loved him.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

