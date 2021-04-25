News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six new magistrates sworn in for Suffolk

Tom Potter

Published: 7:15 PM April 25, 2021   
New Suffolk magistrates sworn-in

Suffolk's newest magistrates, from left to right: Sonia Davis, Judith Davis, Peter Emberson, Meera Loxley, Andrew Kirby and Anna Skudder. Presiding, left to right: High Sheriff for Suffolk, Edward Creasy, His Honour Judge Martyn Levett and magistrates bench chair, Jill Stutchfield - Credit: Rachael Causton

Six new magistrates have been sworn in to serve Suffolk.

The half-dozen new justices took the Oath of Allegiance during a ceremony at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday.

Overseeing proceedings were resident judge, His Honour Judge Martyn Levett, High Sheriff for Suffolk, Edward Creasy, and magistrates bench chairwoman for the area, Jill Stutchfield.

Congratulating the new magistrates on becoming Justices of the Peace, Judge Levett said the courts’ function was to carry out the administration of justice in accordance with the rule of law and to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice in Suffolk.

He said the principles of sentencing were to protect the public, to act as a deterrent and to punish the offender - but that there was an important balancing requirement to consider rehabilitation and restitution.

"Whatever individual issues there are, the concept of proportionality is an important one in the operation of the law," he added.

The six new magistrates for Suffolk are Sonia Davis, Judith Davis, Peter Emberson, Meera Loxley, Andrew Kirby and Anna Skudder.

To find out more about becoming a magistrates, visit gov.uk/become-magistrate

