Judith receives almost 300 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday
- Credit: Alice Grange Care Home
A resident of a Kesgrave care home who asked for 100 cards on her 100th birthday was left speechless after she received almost 300.
Judith Furse, from Alice Grange Care Home, celebrated her 100th birthday on August 8 and has received 297 cards from family, friends, fellow residents, staff at the home, people from around the world, and even the Queen.
She said: “I am so lucky to have such wonderful friends and family. Everyone has been so kind – I don’t know what to say.
“I have had such a lovely time celebrating my special birthday, and I have honestly never seen so many cards before. It will give me so much joy to read them all properly, I am a little overwhelmed right now, to be honest.
“I’m so grateful for all and every one person posting a card for me, I don’t think there is even a proper way to say thank you.”
In July, Justyna Slapinska, the activities coordinator at Alice Grange, launched an appeal to the local community asking for 100 cards for Judith’s 100th birthday.
Justyna said: “I live in Kesgrave myself, and I just knew the community will help greatly to make those 100 cards happen. But I did not expect we will actually reach nearly 300, and they are still flooding in.
“We received great support from Kesgrave Tesco, as they helped to collect cards.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out
- 2 Police attending 'incident' near town centre
- 3 Smoke seen across Ipswich as crews tackle large fire
- 4 'Quite different to traditional gyms' Suffolk gym with a difference opens
- 5 Buy the bread everyone’s raving about at new Suffolk cafe
- 6 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
- 7 Andy Angles: Five observations following Town's Carabao Cup exit
- 8 'He'd be dead' - mum's terror after wave drags her and baby down beach
- 9 Ongoing heathland blaze sees 147 calls made to fire service
- 10 Farmer 'heartbroken' as land sees fourth fire in 10 days
“I’m literally blown away, especially as we have cards not only from the local area but from London, Kent, Devon, Birmingham, and Chichester, as well as from Texas, Florida, and France.
“Many of those cards were specially made for Judith, which is so lovely.”
The care home staff and residents took part in three days of celebrations, including a garden party in Judith's honour.
Raciel Sagun, the general manager of Barchester’s Alice Grange care home, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the response from the local community, everyone has gone out of their way to help us make Judith’s day as special as she is.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all my team here at Alice Grange who always goes above and beyond to ensure our residents have the best time – they are phenomenal.”