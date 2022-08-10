Judith receives almost 300 cards to celebrate her 100th birthday

A resident of a Kesgrave care home who asked for 100 cards on her 100th birthday was left speechless after she received almost 300.

Judith Furse, from Alice Grange Care Home, celebrated her 100th birthday on August 8 and has received 297 cards from family, friends, fellow residents, staff at the home, people from around the world, and even the Queen.

Judith received 300 cards for her 100th birthday - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

She said: “I am so lucky to have such wonderful friends and family. Everyone has been so kind – I don’t know what to say.

“I have had such a lovely time celebrating my special birthday, and I have honestly never seen so many cards before. It will give me so much joy to read them all properly, I am a little overwhelmed right now, to be honest.

Judith received 300 cards for her 100th birthday - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

“I’m so grateful for all and every one person posting a card for me, I don’t think there is even a proper way to say thank you.”

In July, Justyna Slapinska, the activities coordinator at Alice Grange, launched an appeal to the local community asking for 100 cards for Judith’s 100th birthday.

Justyna said: “I live in Kesgrave myself, and I just knew the community will help greatly to make those 100 cards happen. But I did not expect we will actually reach nearly 300, and they are still flooding in.

Judith and Justyna - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

“We received great support from Kesgrave Tesco, as they helped to collect cards.

“I’m literally blown away, especially as we have cards not only from the local area but from London, Kent, Devon, Birmingham, and Chichester, as well as from Texas, Florida, and France.

Nice pile of cards for Judith - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

“Many of those cards were specially made for Judith, which is so lovely.”

The care home staff and residents took part in three days of celebrations, including a garden party in Judith's honour.

Judith - the birthday girl - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

Raciel Sagun, the general manager of Barchester’s Alice Grange care home, said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the response from the local community, everyone has gone out of their way to help us make Judith’s day as special as she is.

Judith received 300 cards for her 100th birthday - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

“I want to say a huge thank you to all my team here at Alice Grange who always goes above and beyond to ensure our residents have the best time – they are phenomenal.”