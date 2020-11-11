Grants of £1,000 to support Suffolk community projects

Grants of up to £1,000 are to be made available to community projects in town across east Suffolk.

The Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership has launched its Small Grant Scheme, which will be made available to voluntary and community groups in the area.

The cash can be used for a range of schemes, such as tackling social isolation, improving physical and mental health and developing transport solutions.

Grants between £500 and £1,000 are available and applications must be submitted to East Suffolk Council by January 4.

Judy Cloke, councillor for Bungay and Wainford and chair of the partnership, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of our new small grants scheme, which is aimed at helping local voluntary and community groups deliver a wider range of community activities and projects which will improve and enhance the lives of our residents.”

