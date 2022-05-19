Julia Bradbury's feature on 'beautiful' Sudbury airs on This Morning today

Video

A short programme featuring Julia Bradbury that was filmed in Sudbury will air today - Credit: Archant

A short television feature by Julia Bradbury that was filmed in a "beautiful" Suffolk town will air today, it has been confirmed.

Film crews were spotted in the town of Sudbury on the water meadows earlier this month.

In a post on Twitter, Bradbury said: "I'm exploring the River Stour and beautiful Sudbury in Suffolk today on This Morning.

"Doing a bit of slow travel and visiting a wonky village."

The 51-year-old documentary maker was also spotted enjoying some time on the balcony of the Mill Hotel.

The mum-of-three from Dublin is also known for hosting the ITV programme Britain's Best Walks.

Film crews were also seen recording the wildlife on the water meadows including the cows and swans.

Television crews have also been in Great Cornard, near Sudbury recently as filming for the ITV programme Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh took place.