Former lecturer used party game to carry out sex assault, court told

PUBLISHED: 16:01 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 June 2019

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

A former university lecturer has been accused of using an innocent party game to sexually abuse children.

One of three alleged victims of abuse by Julian Myerscough claimed he indecently assaulted her while playing blind man's buff.

In a recorded police interview, played to Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, she accused Myerscough of touching her inappropriately and urging her to remove clothing on separate occasions.

"When I look back, it makes me sick," she said, before labelling the former University of East Anglia law lecturer "disgusting".

The 57-year-old denies 11 charges relating to three girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010, including two offences of rape, four of indecent assault and four of assault by penetration.

A second alleged victim admitted feeling "heartbroken and let down" when her claims of abuse by Myerscough resulted in no further action in 2013.

She acknowledged contacting a third complainant, who had previously not supported allegations, via Facebook in 2017.

In the same year, Myerscough, formerly of Lowestoft, was convicted of possessing indecent images of children for a second time, but left the country before sentencing and was brought back on a warrant the following August, when prosecutors said his seized mobile phone contained more indecent images and videos.

Simon Spence, defending Myerscough, asked the alleged victim: "What led you, after all these years, to search for her on Facebook?"

"I wanted closure," she replied.

Mr Spence asked why she had originally alleged just one incident to a teacher before making numerous accusations in a statement to police.

"That's because I didn't want to go into too much detail with the teacher," she told the court.

Mr Spence replied: "Being accurate about something isn't 'going into detail'," before suggesting at no stage had she been "sexually interfered with".

"That's wrong," she insisted.

In the recorded interview played to the court, police had also asked the other alleged victim why she had said nothing in 2013.

"I wanted to, but I couldn't," she replied.

"I thought it would go away, but it didn't happen."

"What he has done is just awful," she added.

The trial continues.

