Former lecturer takes stand to describe 'devastating effect' of child sex abuse accusations

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

A former lecturer accused of sexually abusing girls has taken the stand to deny all charges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julian Myerscough began giving evidence in his trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday morning.

The 57-year-old, formerly of Lowestoft, denies 11 charges relating to three girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010, including two offences of rape, four of indecent assault and four of assault by penetration, told jurors of the "devastating effect" of the accusations.

When asked by defence barrister Simon Spence if he had ever "sexually interfered" with any of the alleged victims, Myerscough stood from his seated position to respond: "No, never."

When asked about allegations of physical abuse against one of the girls, Myerscough again responded: "No, no, never."

Last week, an alleged victim of a former university lecturer told the court she felt unable to disclose accusations when asked about his behaviour a decade ago.

She claimed to have been uninformed about sex and inappropriate behaviour when spoken to following Myerscough's arrest for possessing indecent images of children on a computer in 2009.

The Bolton-born former University of East Anglia law lecturer was subsequently convicted of possessing indecent images in 2010 - and again in 2017, when he left the country before sentencing and was eventually brought back from Romania on a warrant the following August.

Myerscough said the "overwhelming majority" of images found in 2009 were already "hidden" on the computer when he acquired it from someone else.

He later declared: "As a law lecturer, I have written on the devastating effect on the innocent, and on the guilty, of these offences - event when they're minor - you'll never work again."

The trial continues.