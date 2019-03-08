Partly Cloudy

Former lecturer takes stand to describe 'devastating effect' of child sex abuse accusations

PUBLISHED: 13:53 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 17 June 2019

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

A former lecturer accused of sexually abusing girls has taken the stand to deny all charges.

Julian Myerscough began giving evidence in his trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday morning.

The 57-year-old, formerly of Lowestoft, denies 11 charges relating to three girls under 13 between 2001 and 2010, including two offences of rape, four of indecent assault and four of assault by penetration, told jurors of the "devastating effect" of the accusations.

When asked by defence barrister Simon Spence if he had ever "sexually interfered" with any of the alleged victims, Myerscough stood from his seated position to respond: "No, never."

When asked about allegations of physical abuse against one of the girls, Myerscough again responded: "No, no, never."

Last week, an alleged victim of a former university lecturer told the court she felt unable to disclose accusations when asked about his behaviour a decade ago.

She claimed to have been uninformed about sex and inappropriate behaviour when spoken to following Myerscough's arrest for possessing indecent images of children on a computer in 2009.

The Bolton-born former University of East Anglia law lecturer was subsequently convicted of possessing indecent images in 2010 - and again in 2017, when he left the country before sentencing and was eventually brought back from Romania on a warrant the following August.

Myerscough said the "overwhelming majority" of images found in 2009 were already "hidden" on the computer when he acquired it from someone else.

He later declared: "As a law lecturer, I have written on the devastating effect on the innocent, and on the guilty, of these offences - event when they're minor - you'll never work again."

The trial continues.

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

'Losing my No.7 shirt'.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

