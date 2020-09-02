E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Urgent survey ordered at 137-year-old iconic water tower after structural damage found

PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 02 September 2020

Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING

STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

Colchester’s treasured 137-year-old Jumbo water tower is in need of urgent repair after cracks and other signs of structural damage were found at the Victorian landmark.

David Balcombe, left, director, North Essex Heritage and Domenico DAlessandro, architect, Historic England, inspect the inside of Jumbo. Picture: STEVE BRADINGDavid Balcombe, left, director, North Essex Heritage and Domenico DAlessandro, architect, Historic England, inspect the inside of Jumbo. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Historic England and the Architectural Heritage Fund have each given £20,000 to support an extensive survey of the “nationally important” Balkerne Water Tower - more commonly known as the Jumbo - after the signs of deterioration were found.

The site, which dates back to 1883, is one of the tallest water towers in England - but has been empty for more than 35 years.

North Essex Heritage has long has ambitions to bring it back into use and proposed to turn the Grade II Listed building into a heritage centre, gift shop and restaurant a couple of years ago.

However, the plans had to be put on hold after failing to win Heritage Lottery Fund money at that stage.

David Balcombe, left, director, North Essex Heritage and Domenico DAlessandro, architect, Historic England, inspect the inside of Jumbo. Picture: STEVE BRADINGDavid Balcombe, left, director, North Essex Heritage and Domenico DAlessandro, architect, Historic England, inspect the inside of Jumbo. Picture: STEVE BRADING

MORE: Future uncertain for Jumbo after heritage funding bid is rejected

There was also a failed bid to create housing on the site in 2013.

It is hoped the new survey, also being supported by Jumbo owner Paul Flatman - who bought it for £190,000 in 2014 - and Colchester Borough Council, will determine to true cost of protecting and restoring the fabric of the building - and bringing it back into use.

Simon Hall MBE, chairman of North Essex Heritage, said the survey was an “important step in understanding the implications for the building’s future”.

Urgent surveys are to be carried out on Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADINGUrgent surveys are to be carried out on Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING

He added: “We are delighted and very grateful to have the support from our funders, who recognise the national importance of Jumbo and the need for investment in its future.

“It is essential we are able to obtain grants and have continued support from local authorities to secure Jumbo’s renaissance.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s difficult to imagine a more important project to save an iconic heritage asset.

“North Essex Heritage trustees are determined to secure the conservation of this building of national interest and these surveys are a key part of refining our knowledge of its condition.

“Needless to say, Jumbo has deteriorated since it became redundant as a water tower many years ago, but we have exciting plans to breathe new life into Jumbo that will also boost local business, tourism and culture.”

The survey itself will be hi-tech and sophisticated.

On Tuesday, September 8, the tallest cherry picker platform lift in the UK will be brought in to allow experts to gain access to all parts of the 40-metre high building.

A laser scanning drone and highly sophisticated photographic equipment will also be used to get a full picture of the damage.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: “The Jumbo water tower is a significant and much-loved local landmark in Colchester.

“As the tallest and most intact municipal water tower in England, it is a nationally important heritage site.

“We’re pleased to support the project development phase for the building, enabling urgent temporary repairs and the first steps towards a long-term sustainable future for this remarkable structure.”

Matthew Mckeague, chief executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund said: “We at the Architectural Heritage Fund have supported North Essex Heritage’s efforts to develop a sustainable use for Jumbo for a number of years.

“The surveys our £20,000 grant is contributing towards are essential to secure its immediate future.

“Further work can then get underway to help realise the potential of this heritage asset to add to the mix of attractions in the historic centre of Colchester.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

Urgent survey ordered at 137-year-old iconic water tower after structural damage found

Colchester's historic Jumbo water tower. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Man and woman punched during late night assault

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

WATCH: Men caught pushing over bin in town centre in video

The two men can be seen in the video struggling to tip the bin over in Haverhill. Picture: CHARLOTTE WARMAN

Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

Mydas Smalls is congratulated by his Whitton United team-mates after scoring against Ipswich Wanderers last night. Picture: PAUL VOLLER