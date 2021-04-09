News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look at plans to revamp iconic Jumbo Water Tower

Andrew Papworth

Published: 4:32 PM April 9, 2021   
Purcell Architects images of Jumbo Water Tower

An artist's impression of how the Jumbo Water Tower could look - Credit: Purcell Architects

This is how the iconic Jumbo Water Tower could look under plans to restore it as a "premium gateway to Colchester".

Recent surveys have shown signs of deterioration at the “nationally important” Balkerne Water Tower, which is more commonly known as the Jumbo.

The site, which dates back to 1883, is one of the tallest water towers in England - but has been empty for more than 35 years.

North Essex Heritage has long had ambitions to bring it back into use, with a failed bid to turn it into housing in 2013 leaving its future in doubt.

However, the Grade II Listed landmark appears to have been thrown a lifeline - with the tower set to get £1million from the £18.2m windfall for Colchester in the government's Town Deal Fund.

That money would allow organisers to bid for additional funds to complete restoration of the Victorian site, as well as deal with the immediate critical repair issues.

This artist's impression shows how the much-loved landmark could look, with North Essex Heritage director David Balcombe saying it would be a "real asset for tourists".

Under the plans, the Jumbo would get a new restaurant and exhibition space offering a unique perspective on Colchester's history.

A revitalised Balkerne Square would also boast a "choice of places to have a coffee", a short distance away from Colchester town centre and its attractions.

Mr Balcombe added: “A restored Jumbo would complete the picture and help make the cultural 'West End' - a premium gateway to Colchester and a destination to be proud of."

Simon Hall MBE, chairman of North Essex Heritage, said: “We wanted to release this image ahead of the reopening of the Mercury Theatre and the Arts Centre to show how things could look in a few years’ time."

However, he warned: "This will only happen if the project receives the funding it needs, from all sources, allowing Jumbo to be part of Colchester’s exciting cultural hub.

“Everyone involved needs to finally bring forward the restoration of Jumbo as part of the Balkerne Gate entrance to the town to create an integrated solution for the cultural heart of the Colchester.

"Imagine if Jumbo was neglected and left to disintegrate in the middle of this revitalised and potentially vibrant hub.

"We are confident that with the continued support of the town and the community we will at last succeed.

"There has never been a better time to press on with a project that opens up the water tower for public use in a financially sustainable context.”

