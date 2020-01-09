How to beat the January blues?

Jumpstart January will hold drop in sessions for a cuppa and a chat as well as workshops on managing stress, mental health and well-being.

Anyone with the post-festive season blues is being offered a helping hand by Suffolk Libraries.

Author Michelle Thomas, who wrote 'My Sh*t Therapist and other mental health stories', will be at Woodbridge Library on Saturday January 18 for a talk as part of Jumpstart January.

Throughout this month there will be workshops focusing on well-being and happiness, managing stress, dealing with mental health and free health check ups as part of Jumpstart January.

A talk hoping to appeal to a wider audience, by nationally acclaimed author Michelle Thomas about her book 'My Sh*t Therapist and other mental health stories', will be hosted at Woodbridge Library on Saturday January 18.

The young author has used her own experiences to help others in her often comedic books by being unashamedly up front about the difficulties people face when suffering from mental health issues.

Libraries across Suffolk are participating with a calendar full of events happening from Monday January 6 until Wednesday January 29.



Sarah Lungley, mental health and wellbeing coordinator at Suffolk Libraries, said: "We are thrilled to be launching our very first wellbeing month campaign, Jumpstart January.

"The festive season and following weeks can be a difficult time for many people and we want everyone in Suffolk to know that their libraries can be there to help.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate this and all that we do to support wellbeing."

There will also be sessions throughout the month where people can come to their library for a cuppa and a chat.

The drop in service is free and hopes to bring people together at a time where they might be feeling lonely.

Chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, Bruce Leeke, has spoken before about how he is keen to dispel the idea that libraries are just for books.

He previously said: "The services we run help people engage in activities which possibly prevent them from going into a negative health spiral - but also help support them by making connections in the community which can help them outside of the library."

The services offered to new mums, elderly people and those struggling with mental health are hoping to reduce the need for NHS treatment.

The development of services is part of Mr Leeke's plan to change the narrative of libraries.

Workshop dates

- January 15 - Haverhill Library (Mindfulness), 11am-noon.

- January 15 - Gainsborough Library (Mindfulness), 6pm-7pm.

- January 18 - Ipswich County Library (Mindfulness), 10am-11am.

- January 18 - Ipswich County Library (Managing Stress), 11.30-1.30pm.

- January 20 - Ipswich County Library (Mindfulness), Noon-1pm.

- January 20 - Ipswich County Library (Managing Stress), 2pm-4pm.

- January 21 - Gainsborough Library (Managing Stress), 1pm-3pm.

- January 24 - Hadleigh Library (Mindfulness), 1pm-2pm.

- January 24 - Hadleigh Library (Managing Stress), 2.30pm-4.30pm.

- January 24 - Gainsborough Library (Managing Stress), 6pm-8pm

- January 29 - Thurston Library (Mindfulness), 11am-noon.

Cuppa & chat drop-in dates

- January 10 - Stoke Library, 10am-noon.

- January 10 - Saxmundham Library, 1pm-3pm.

- January 11 - Leiston Library, 10am-noon.

- January 14 - Felixstowe Library, 1pm-3pm.

- January 15 - Southwold Library, 10am-noon.

- January 15 - Kessingland Library, 2.30pm-3.30pm.

- January 17 - Stowmarket Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm.

- January 22 - Haverhill Library, 10am-noon.

- January 22 - Newmarket Library, 2.30pm-4.30pm.

- January 23 - Thurston Library, 3pm-5pm.