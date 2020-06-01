Lockdown: What you can and can’t do under new rules

The lockdown rules have begun to change

A number of changes to the Government’s lockdown policy have come into force today, but what can you do now?

The Government has made a number of changes to lockdown rules

June 1 has seen the implementation of a number of changes to lockdown as announced by the Government.

What has changed?

More shops will be able to open from the middle of this month

As of June 1 new guidance allows you to a number of different things:

•You can spend time outdoors with other people in their private gardens. You can be in groups of up to six people but different households must respect social distancing and stay 2m apart.

•You can visit car showrooms and outdoor markets. This includes markets in West Suffolk which are set to offer more goods from Tuesday.

•Pupils from nursery, reception, year 1 and year 6 are able to attend school, should parents wish.

I am shielding, what has changed for me?

• From June 1 those who have been shielding in England can now leave the house to spend time with people outdoors.

• You can go outside with members of your household as long as you follow social distancing guidelines.

• Those who live alone can meet outside with one other person from another household, also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

What remains prohibited?

•You cannot visit people in their own homes, you must stay outside.

•You are not allowed to stay overnight away from your home or at hotels (except for limited work reasons).

•You are not allowed to use an outdoor gym or playground

•You cannot gather in a group of more than six people.

Are there still fines for those who don’t follow the rules?

• Penalties for a first offence are now set at £100 (reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks) and double for every subsequent rule breach, up to £3,200.

What happens next?

From June 6 sporting fixtures will be able to go ahead but without any spectators. One of the first events to take place will be the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend.

However, there remains no firm decision on the future of Ipswich Town and League One at this stage.

June 15 will be the next big benchmark, with a raft of further measures set to come into place;

• Non-essential shops will be allowed to trade from June 15; this includes Primark which announced it would be reopening its Ipswich and Colchester stores with John Lewis and a number of local, independent retailers making similar announcements.

• Teaching is set to begin for pupils in years 10 and 12.

