Wettest day for two years recorded as rain soaks region
PUBLISHED: 15:19 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 11 June 2019
East Anglia recorded its rainest day for two years after a series of downpours across the region.
Forecaster Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, said that from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, 23.5mm of rain was recorded across the region.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, Tweeted to say that "makes it the wettest calendar day since May 17 2017".
He added: "It's also in the top five wettest days in the past five years!"
Despite a forecast of several days of rain, Tuesday was generally drier across Suffolk and north Essex.
However showers are predicted to return for Wednesday, particularly during the main part of the day.
Temperatures are set to be around 13C.