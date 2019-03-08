Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wettest day for two years recorded as rain soaks region

PUBLISHED: 15:19 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 11 June 2019

Weatherquest said that June 10 was the wettest day for two years. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Weatherquest said that June 10 was the wettest day for two years. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

East Anglia recorded its rainest day for two years after a series of downpours across the region.

Forecaster Weatherquest, based in East Anglia, said that from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, 23.5mm of rain was recorded across the region.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest, Tweeted to say that "makes it the wettest calendar day since May 17 2017".

You may also want to watch:

He added: "It's also in the top five wettest days in the past five years!"

Despite a forecast of several days of rain, Tuesday was generally drier across Suffolk and north Essex.

However showers are predicted to return for Wednesday, particularly during the main part of the day.

Temperatures are set to be around 13C.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

Suffolk road worries as Kier sees share price fall after profit warnings

Kier runs Suffolk Highways for the county council. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists