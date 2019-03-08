Will these students become the next top chefs?

Chef Stuart Ascott with junior chef course students Picture: GREENE KING GREENE KING

Youngsters have experienced the “buzz” of a professional kitchen when they became junior chefs through an eight-week course.

The initiative, which was sponsored and co-funded by Greene King, saw young people aged between 10 and 15 learn culinary skills at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

The junior chef course culminated in the youngsters cooking lunch for friends and family in a professional kitchen and restaurant scenario.

They served up a menu of teriyaki salmon on egg noodles and stir fried vegetables, followed by chocolate brownies and homemade vanilla ice cream and petit-fours.

Student Holly Haywood, 14, said: “The course has really made me think about a career as a chef as I’ve enjoyed the buzz of cooking in a professional kitchen and love the reaction of my family when they try my dishes each week.”

Jamie Green, father of student Tommy, added: “Hats off to West Suffolk College, Greene King and [chef] Stuart Ascott for running such an inspirational cooking course for young children.

“My son Tommy has loved every minute of it and impressed us with some amazing dishes. On top of that he has learnt a useful life skill, the discipline of working as a team and come away with new friendships.”

Last year local brewer Greene King announced it was sponsoring the college’s junior and adult chef programmes to inspire people to develop a career in hospitality.