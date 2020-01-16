Jury discharged in domestic assault case
PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 16 January 2020
The jury in the trial of a 42-year-old Stowmarket man accused of assaulting his partner has been discharged for legal reasons.
Before Ipswich Crown Court was Karl Benton, of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, who has denied two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and two offences of using controlling or coercive behaviour.
A retrial is expected to take place at a later date.
