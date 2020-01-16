Jury discharged in domestic assault case

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of a 42-year-old Stowmarket man accused of assaulting his partner has been discharged for legal reasons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Karl Benton, of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, who has denied two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and two offences of using controlling or coercive behaviour.

A retrial is expected to take place at a later date.