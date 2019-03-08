Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jury to retire in case of man accused of running over his mother

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of an Essex man accused of deliberately running over his estranged mother in his van, breaking her leg in five places, is expected to retire to consider its verdicts on Monday.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Mark Buckland, 22, of Layer Marney, who has denied dangerous driving in Maldon Road, Tiptree, wounding his mother Martha Drain with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm and a less serious charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Giving evidence during his trial Buckland claimed his mother had squirted him in the face with the contents of a washing-up liquid bottle which caused his eyes to burn.

"I thought my face was going to be melted and that I was going to lose my eyesight. I was scared for my life and tried to get away," he said.

He said the substance smelled like ammonia and in addition to make his eyes burn it had burnt the inside of his nose.

He said that his eyes had been streaming and he couldn't see clearly and he had accidentally run his mother over as he tried to drive off in a state of panic.

You may also want to watch:

He denied deliberately driving at his mother and said that immediately afterwards he had driven to his grandmother's house, which was nearby, and had washed his face with water.

The court has heard that Mrs Drain and her son had a "toxic" relationship and there had been a chance meeting between them as they were driving in opposite directions on January 20 last year in Tiptree.

Giving evidence, Buckland denied indicating that his mother should turn round and follow him after their chance meeting and claimed she had taken it upon herself to follow him.

He claimed she had slammed on her brakes and stopped her vehicle in front of his van before approaching his driver's window holding something behind her back.

He claimed she had squirted the contents of a washing-up liquid at him and denied threatening her with a sword-like weapon.

Giving evidence Mrs Drain claimed she had squirted washing-up liquid at her son after he produced a weapon.

She denied the washing-up bottle contained ammonia or some other noxious substance.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 rush-hour tailbacks as four cars crash

The crash is causing miles of traffic on the A14 leaving Ipswich towards Stowmarket, between Claydon and Needham Market Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting two vulnerable schoolgirls

Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google

‘Unprecedented move’ sees all Conservatives on Newmarket Town Council committees

Councillor Andy Drummond Picture: DAVID GARRAD

15 things your kids can do to prepare for SATS this weekend

Pupils at St Matthew's Primary School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Seafood hut opens near Felixstowe pier

Eli Froggatt has opened the Old Fishing Hut seafood stall near Felixstowe Pier. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists