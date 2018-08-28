Jury retires again in Lowestoft murder trial

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Jurors have retired again in the case of a Lowestoft man accused of stabbing his love rival to death.

Steven Butcher denies murdering 28-year-old Scott Tarrant outside the home of his former partner, and mother of Mr Tarrant’s child, in Underwood Close on July 7 last year.

Prosecutor Peter Gair claims Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant with “severe force” after the 28-year-old pushed over Butcher’s motorbike outside Rebecca Supple’s home.

Giving evidence, Butcher told jurors he was “petrified” of Mr Tarrant after being glassed and claiming Mr Tarrant held knives to his throat and eye in April 2017.

Butcher said it was Mr Tarrant who attacked him with the knife, and claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The trial, held at Ipswich Crown Court, began on January 14, with the jury retiring to consider their verdict at 3.43pm yesterday (January 29). Jurors were then recalled at 4.30pm and sent home for the night.

Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, returned to court this morning, with jurors retired again at 10.26pm.