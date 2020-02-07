E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jury due to retire in rape case

PUBLISHED: 13:39 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 07 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Archant

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a schoolgirl in Lavenham more than three decades ago is expected to retire to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Robert Dent, now aged 54, of High Street, Spalding, who has denied rape, five offences of indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1980s.

Giving evidence during his trial Dent said there was no truth in the alleged victim's claims that he had raped and sexually assaulted her when he was 18 and she was about 11.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told the court Dent was living in Lavenham and working at a local hotel at the time of the alleged rape and afterwards told the girl not to tell anyone what he'd done.

The court heard the girl claimed that prior to the alleged rape Dent had indecently assaulted her.

The jury is expected to retire on Monday February 10.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

