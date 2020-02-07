Jury due to retire in rape case

The jury in the trial of a man accused of raping a schoolgirl in Lavenham more than three decades ago is expected to retire to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Robert Dent, now aged 54, of High Street, Spalding, who has denied rape, five offences of indecent assault and two offences of indecency with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed in the 1980s.

Giving evidence during his trial Dent said there was no truth in the alleged victim's claims that he had raped and sexually assaulted her when he was 18 and she was about 11.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told the court Dent was living in Lavenham and working at a local hotel at the time of the alleged rape and afterwards told the girl not to tell anyone what he'd done.

The court heard the girl claimed that prior to the alleged rape Dent had indecently assaulted her.

The jury is expected to retire on Monday February 10.