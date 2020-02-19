Jury still deliberating in Suffolk rape trial

A jury will continue its deliberations tomorrow in the trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at a house in Suffolk.

Simon Wright, 26, denies two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and the jury, of seven men and five women, began its deliberations this morning.

At around 3.30pm, Judge David Goodin told the jury he would accept a majority verdict on which at least 10 of 12 jurors are agreed.

But at 4.30pm, the jury were sent home for the day and Judge Goodin warned jurors not to discuss the case further until they are instructed to do so when they return.

Wright, now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, Lancashire, is alleged to have raped the woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

The prosecution alleges that Wright was physically much stronger and had "forced himself upon an unwilling woman, quite violently".

Wright claims the sex was consensual.