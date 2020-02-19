E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jury still deliberating in Suffolk rape trial

PUBLISHED: 16:52 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 19 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A jury will continue its deliberations tomorrow in the trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a woman at a house in Suffolk.

Simon Wright, 26, denies two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and the jury, of seven men and five women, began its deliberations this morning.

At around 3.30pm, Judge David Goodin told the jury he would accept a majority verdict on which at least 10 of 12 jurors are agreed.

But at 4.30pm, the jury were sent home for the day and Judge Goodin warned jurors not to discuss the case further until they are instructed to do so when they return.

MORE: Alleged rapist 'violently forced himself upon woman', court hears

Wright, now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, Lancashire, is alleged to have raped the woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

The prosecution alleges that Wright was physically much stronger and had "forced himself upon an unwilling woman, quite violently".

Wright claims the sex was consensual.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Comments have been disabled on this article.

