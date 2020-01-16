Childrens' book aimed at taking care of environment released

Debbie Bartlett is a Felixstowe litter-cleaning activist, and has written a book about cleaning our environment Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

An environmental activist has turned her attention to inspiring the next generation by writing a childrens' book.

'Just One Child' is available now Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND 'Just One Child' is available now Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Debbie Bartlett, organiser of litter cleaning group Litter-Free Felixstowe, has penned the book 'Just One Child', which launched this week.

The book has already sold out its first print run and has attracted interest from all over the world.

Mrs Bartlett said: "The initial feedback has been wonderful - one grandmother wrote: 'The message is so important, and must be spread in as many ways as possible'.

"The interest over the week has been overwhelming.

"I wanted children not to be overwhelmed by what they see on TV."

Mrs Bartlett, who lives in Felixstowe, has been campaigning for a cleaner Suffolk for several years.

She formed the Litter-Free Felixstowe group in 2018, which has frequently banded together to pick up litter in the town and beyond.

The meet-ups have proved a hit with the community, with more than 80 volunteers assisting with a beach clean in Felixstowe in November last year.

Always wishing to inspire the next generation to be more considerate of the environment, Mrs Bartlett has turned her hand to writing.

'Just One Child' tells the story of the young child who feels overwhelmed with the amount of plastic in the ocean.

The protagonist is intentionally not named so that readers can see themselves in the character.

Illustrator Rachel Wallis also contributed to the project, which is set in Felixstowe and contains references to many well-known landmarks.

Mrs Bartlett says she has been taken aback by the positive reaction she has received so far - with interest in the book from as afar as Australia, India and the United States.

Although the first run sold out in a matter of days, a second has been commissioned.

Mrs Bartlett said: "People often believe they can't make a difference and so do nothing.

"The message of the book is to try to make a start with small actions - if we all do 'something' then together we will see positive changes.

The book is available through the Facebook page 'Just One Child'.