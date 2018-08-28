Thunderstorms

Fundraising page set up for funeral of crash victim raises more than double its target

PUBLISHED: 14:50 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 10 November 2018

Tributes have started to be laid at the site of the crash on Southtown Road. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A fundraising page set up to raise money for the funeral of a 25-year-old who died in a crash has more than doubled its original target.

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph NortonThe fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Alec Bramham, 25, was riding his black Lexmoto Arrow motorbike along Southtown Road at around 10pm on Tuesday when a collision between his bike and a black Peugeot 207 happened.

He was treated at the scene and the road remained closed for four hours, but police confirmed on Wednesday morning the motorcyclist had died.

Cloe Wale, 25, from Lowestoft, had set up the fundraising page on Friday November 9 to raise money for his family following their tragic loss.

Originally, she hoped to raise £200 to go towards the funeral, but within 24 hours friends and strangers had ensured the target was easily reached.

By Saturday lunchtime, the Justgiving page set up in Mr Bramham’s memory had raised more than £450, with donations continuing to be made.

Miss Wale said: “We had only known each other a few months but we became very close.

“Alec was just a pleasure to be around. Up for anything, up for going anywhere and helping anyone that needed it.

“I set up the Crowdfunding page because I know it’s what he would have done for anyone else, but mainly to support his family with the funeral. I can’t begin to imagine how they are feeling.

“As a group we thought about putting flowers down for him but then we thought the money sent to his family would be a better option.

“He will be dearly missed by all his friends, family and his better together family. fly high my little warrior, until we meet again.”

Following Mr Bramham’s death, touching tributes were paid, while flowers were laid at the scene of the crash.

A man in his 40s, from the Beccles area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was later released on bail until December 3, when he will have to report back to officers.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the car or the motorcycle before the crash, to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 525 of November 6.

To donate to the Crowdfunding page, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cloe-wale

