Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

An inquest into the death of a 29-year-old in Lowestoft has concluded he died of complications relating to his diabetes which was made worse by alcoholism.

Justin Brown was found dead by police officers in his home in London Road South, on February 19, 2016.

Police attended his address following a call from one of his sisters, Melodie Brown, who was concerned for his welfare after he had not spoken to the family for several days.

Officers visited the property but did not get an answer and so went away to return later on in the day, entering the property using keys supplied by the landlord.

Once they entered they found Mr Brown’s body on his bed and he was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

The jury was tasked with deciding the cause and circumstance around Mr Brown’s death and unanimously concluded that he medically died of ketoacidosis, a complication related to the poor regulation of insulin in diabetics.

This was overlaid by chronic alcohol abuse, which emphasised the effect of the illness.

They also concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that any external factors contributed to his death.

When speaking at the inquest, Mr Brown’s sister said: “He was such a lovely person. He was quick to a joke and was willing to help anyone.

“He was the life and soul of the party. I don’t know anyone who could say a bad word about him.

“He was a really good dad to his children and used to help baby sit for my little sister.”

During the inquest, the court heard how Mr Brown had a history of mental health problems and also suffered from diabetes which he had to treat with insulin regularly.

He had attended a rehabilitation clinic in Lowestoft in 2014 to help with his alcoholism, spending just under a year there until he moved to a flat on the same road.

Mr Brown had a significant relapse over Christmas 2015 and he was admitted to St Pagent Hospital to receive treatment in late December, before being released again on January 6.

He had previously suffered from episodes of ketoacidosis resulting in hospitalisation.

Doctors had warned that a relapse, drinking large amounts of alcohol and poor insulin regulation could be fatal.