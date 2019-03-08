Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

PUBLISHED: 07:51 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 29 March 2019

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Archant

An inquest into the death of a 29-year-old in Lowestoft has concluded he died of complications relating to his diabetes which was made worse by alcoholism.

Justin Brown was found dead by police officers in his home in London Road South, on February 19, 2016.

Police attended his address following a call from one of his sisters, Melodie Brown, who was concerned for his welfare after he had not spoken to the family for several days.

Officers visited the property but did not get an answer and so went away to return later on in the day, entering the property using keys supplied by the landlord.

Once they entered they found Mr Brown’s body on his bed and he was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

The jury was tasked with deciding the cause and circumstance around Mr Brown’s death and unanimously concluded that he medically died of ketoacidosis, a complication related to the poor regulation of insulin in diabetics.

This was overlaid by chronic alcohol abuse, which emphasised the effect of the illness.

They also concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that any external factors contributed to his death.

When speaking at the inquest, Mr Brown’s sister said: “He was such a lovely person. He was quick to a joke and was willing to help anyone.

“He was the life and soul of the party. I don’t know anyone who could say a bad word about him.

“He was a really good dad to his children and used to help baby sit for my little sister.”

During the inquest, the court heard how Mr Brown had a history of mental health problems and also suffered from diabetes which he had to treat with insulin regularly.

He had attended a rehabilitation clinic in Lowestoft in 2014 to help with his alcoholism, spending just under a year there until he moved to a flat on the same road.

Mr Brown had a significant relapse over Christmas 2015 and he was admitted to St Pagent Hospital to receive treatment in late December, before being released again on January 6.

He had previously suffered from episodes of ketoacidosis resulting in hospitalisation.

Doctors had warned that a relapse, drinking large amounts of alcohol and poor insulin regulation could be fatal.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Husband’s grief after wife died from sepsis days after giving birth

Colchester General Hospital

Witches Watch! What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ victory over Leicester on Thursday night

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

Angela Blay with her knitted Ed Sheeran doll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich

Do Suffolk’s education services need greater scrutiny?

Mark Bee said he had recognised there was a need for a standalone education scrutiny in Suffolk when he was leader. Picture: DAVID GARRAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists