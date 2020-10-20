Man could be jailed after attack on hospital nurse

A Colchester man who punched a nurse in an unprovoked attack while he was being treated at a hospital for injuries following a car crash has been warned it is “highly likely” he will be given an immediate jail term when he is sentenced in January.

Adjourning the case to allow a medical report to be obtained on 21-year-old Kai Brazier, Judge David Pugh said: “This was an assault on an emergency worker who was trying to assist you. The fact that I’m granting you bail is no indication what the likely outcome of the case will be.

“It is highly likely that the likely outcome will be custody.”

Brazier, of Arnold Drive, Colchester, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and breach of a suspended sentence imposed in 2018 after he was convicted by a jury of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a homeless man.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Brazier was being treated at Colchester Hospital in November last year when he suddenly became abusive to staff and struck a nearby monitor.

Seeing what had happened, a nurse followed him to corridor but was struck on the head causing a large gash.

Brazier was in hospital after being involved in an accident while he was having a driving lesson.

Juliet Donovan for Brazier said her client had no recollection about what happened at the hospital and was mortified when he was shown CCTV footage three months after the incident.

She said Brazier took medication for depression and had suffered whiplash in the accident.