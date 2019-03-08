Have you seen this fake vodka for sale in Colchester?

Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 22:19 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 17 April 2019

A fake bottle of Kalinska vodka on the left, next to a real bottle of Kalinska vodka on the right, with more detail on the real cap Picture: ESSEX TRADING STANDARDS

A fake bottle of Kalinska vodka on the left, next to a real bottle of Kalinska vodka on the right, with more detail on the real cap Picture: ESSEX TRADING STANDARDS

ESSEX TRADING STANDARDS

Dangerous, fake vodka is being removed from the shelves of corner shopis in Colchester after trading standards officers warned it could make consumers sick.

The counterfeit spirit, labelled as Kalinska Imperial Vodka, was tested by Essex county Council and found to contain significant levels of methanol.

The authority has condemned the alcohol and warned customers to be wary of the drink as it is hazardous to their health.

Kalinska Imperial Vodka is a legitimate brand, but the products concerned have been confirmed as counterfeit. Licensing authorities across Essex are aware of the issue.

Alarms were raised when bottles of the fake vodka were being sold wholesale from on-licence shops in Essex.

Essex Trading Standards say the legitimate version of this product has a detailed cap with a silver design and can be identified by customers this way.

There are other significant differences about the liquid and the bottle can be identified by Trading Standards officers.

Council staff are currently working with the local business community and the National Food Crime Unit to identify the wider supply chain and to protect consumers from any harm.

If businesses have any concerns about products that they have been offered for sale either by telephone or in person at their premises, they are asked to report it to trading.standards@essex.gov.uk

Similarly, if consumers have any concerns then they can report the matter directly to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.

