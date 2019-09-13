Pair accused of disrupting 'lawful hunt' on Suffolk farmland

Both men appeared in court accused of disrupting a hunt on Suffolk farmland in March Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two men have appeared in court accused of disrupting an organised hunt on Suffolk farmland.

Karl Bramble and Simon Watson both appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Friday.

Bramble, 45, of Sutton Terrace, Stalham, Norwich, and Watson, 52, of Christchurch Street, Ipswich, were each charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

Both Bramble and Watson denied an allegation that, having trespassed on a farmer's private field, adjacent to Station Road, Blaxhall, near Woodbridge, they intimidated and harassed people engaged in a lawful hunt, intending to have the effect of obstructing or disrupting the activity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on March 2 this year.

Bramble and Watson were released on unconditional bail until a case management hearing on Tuesday, October 15.