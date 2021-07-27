'Innovative' electric bus service will link town to rail network
Community leaders have unveiled a first-of-its-kind electric minibus between Framlingham and Campsea Ashe - which could pave the way for more services throughout Suffolk.
Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Thérèse Coffey was joined by Suffolk County Council cabinet member for transport strategy Alexander Nicoll and other community leaders to mark the start of the Katch service.
It will run between Framlingham, Wickham Market and Wickham Market railway station in Campsea Ashe seven days a week.
Journeys, which cost £4 for a single and £7 for a return, must be booked via the Katch App or by calling 01728 554455.
The pilot scheme is part of Suffolk County Council's ambition to being carbon neutral by 2030.
Mr Nicoll said: "The Katch service is a new opportunity providing an innovative, flexible and green solution to rural transport needs.
"It allows local residents in Wickham Market, Framlingham and Campsea Ashe to make easy and regular journeys between these destinations.
"Local people, commuters and visitors can also enjoy access to the wider Suffolk transport network and beyond as Katch serves Wickham Market railway station in Campsea Ashe.
"This pilot scheme, if successful, could pave the way for similar schemes to be rolled out across Suffolk."