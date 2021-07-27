News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Innovative' electric bus service will link town to rail network

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:13 AM July 27, 2021   
The new Katch bus between Framlingham and Campsea Ashe has been unveiled

The new Katch bus between Framlingham and Campsea Ashe has been unveiled - Credit: Simon Lee

Community leaders have unveiled a first-of-its-kind electric minibus between Framlingham and Campsea Ashe - which could pave the way for more services throughout Suffolk.

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Thérèse Coffey was joined by Suffolk County Council cabinet member for transport strategy Alexander Nicoll and other community leaders to mark the start of the Katch service.

It will run between Framlingham, Wickham Market and Wickham Market railway station in Campsea Ashe seven days a week.

More electric buses could be introduced if the pilot scheme proves successful 

More electric buses could be introduced if the pilot scheme proves successful - Credit: Simon Lee

Journeys, which cost £4 for a single and £7 for a return, must be booked via the Katch App or by calling 01728 554455.

The pilot scheme is part of Suffolk County Council's ambition to being carbon neutral by 2030.

Mr Nicoll said: "The Katch service is a new opportunity providing an innovative, flexible and green solution to rural transport needs.

All journeys on the buses must be booked in advance

All journeys on the buses must be booked in advance - Credit: Simon Lee

You may also want to watch:

"It allows local residents in Wickham Market, Framlingham and Campsea Ashe to make easy and regular journeys between these destinations.

"Local people, commuters and visitors can also enjoy access to the wider Suffolk transport network and beyond as Katch serves Wickham Market railway station in Campsea Ashe.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
  2. 2 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
  3. 3 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
  1. 4 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
  2. 5 Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move
  3. 6 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
  4. 7 'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys
  5. 8 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
  6. 9 Road closed after lorry crashes into tree as one person is trapped inside
  7. 10 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete

"This pilot scheme, if successful, could pave the way for similar schemes to be rolled out across Suffolk."


Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lisa and Steve Edwards had a 1940s themed wedding

Coronavirus

How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus