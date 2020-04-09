E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Super runners clocking up marathon miles - in their back garden

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 April 2020

Suffolk siblings Kate and Tom have completed a marathon in their back garden to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices Picture: EACH

This brother and sister duo - who are just six and nine - have vowed to run a marathon around their back garden to support a charity that works with children with life limiting illnesses.

Kate and Tom Nicolson will have to complete 234 laps of a specially-designed track in their garden in Grundisburgh, which equates to 26.2 miles - the same distance tens of thousands of runners would have been completing in London this month had coronavirus not struck.

The pair started their challenge earlier this week in a bid to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, where dad Ian works as their acting director of income generation.

They have been asking for sponsorship from family and friends, keen to support the charity, which runs The Treehouse in Ipswich.

After her daily run, Kate, nine, said: "(I am) so, so tired. I wish it could have been a danceathon because I'm going to be a river dancer when I grow up.

“I knew Tom would find it easier than me! Mummy’s doing the same challenge on the cross trainer every day, so she’s also tired.

“We want to help daddy’s charity and all the children going through hard times. Thank you so much to everyone for their donations.”

Football-mad Tom, six, said the running was now “pretty easy”.

Proud dad Ian is keen to make sure the children complete the challenge without cutting corners – he helped them to measure and cut the garden track before becoming designated drink station manager and course marshal.

Mr Nicolson said: “The kids really wanted to do something to support EACH and we wanted to keep them active during this awful period of staying at home.

“We set the challenge of running just 10 laps a day, but I think they’ll smash that - dad’s hidden goal is to have them running 30 laps on the final few days.

“We’ve been amazed at the support already and they’re so excited to see their friends and family sponsoring them.

Those who wish to help fund their vital work for local children can donate to Kate and Tom's marathon here, and further fundraising ideas for the hospices can be found here.

