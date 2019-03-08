Duchess of Cambridge returns to East Anglia for EACH visit

The Duchess of Cambridge is returning to East Anglia to officially open a new centre built by East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Kate, who is Royal Patron for the charity, is set to meet young patients and officially open the new hospice The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk.

The hospice has been built following a five-year public appeal to raise £10 million after outgrowing the former site in Quidenham. They also own hospices in Milton and Ipswich.

Kate officially opened The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich in 2012 after being named patron, in what was her first public speech - in front of broadcasters and journalists from all over the world.

As part of her tour today, Kate will visit the new dedicated therapy rooms, a sensory room and take part in arts and crafts activities with the children.

Tracy Rennie, acting chief executive of EACH, said: "We're obviously very much looking forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness and are grateful for her support as our Royal Patron."

She added: "I was fortunate enough to witness the joy and excitement of the first child through the doors here for care as they explored the soft play room, tried out the furniture and found their bedroom, with personalised tray of favourite toys and activities, and it was incredibly moving.

"I've no doubt the way we deliver care in future will take great steps forward and give us an opportunity to try out doing things differently."