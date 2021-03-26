Published: 5:36 PM March 26, 2021

Kate Humble is set to return to Suffolk this evening - Credit: Channel 5

Nature presenter Kate Humble is set to return to the Suffolk coast tonight with her latest show.

Kate Humble's Coastal Britain has seen the presenter travel across England to some of the country's most spectacular coastal areas.

Earlier in the series she covered an 11-mile area of the Suffolk coast from Dunwich Heath to Covehithe, stopping off in areas like Southwold to taste gin.

In the sixth and final episode the presenter will be covering a different 12-mile length of the coast starting at RSPB Minsmere.

Aldeburgh is one of the areas set to be visited by Kate Humble tonight - Credit: Archant

Among the stops featured on Ms Humble's journey tonight are Aldeburgh and Snape Maltings where she will kayak through the wetlands.

Her final stop on the journey will be the National Trust nature reserve at Orford Ness.

The show will air on Channel 5 at 8pm tonight.



