Man due in court charged with nine Ipswich burglaries

Kearon Braybrook is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 32-year-old man has been accused of carrying out nine burglaries across Ipswich – including three alleged raids in one night at a primary school, church centre and business.

Kearon Braybrook has been charged with nine counts of burglary between September 21 and October 23.

He is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, via video link from HM Prison Wayland, on Monday morning.

Braybrook is alleged to have carried out burglaries in Almondhayes, Littles Crescent, Ashley Street, Lupin Road, Belstead Road and Belstead Avenue.

He is also accused of burglary at St Margaret’s primary school, Bishop & Sons organ builders, and of stealing a money tin and a carrier bag containing miscellaneous items at St Margaret’s Church Centre, in Bolton Lane, between September 25 and 26.