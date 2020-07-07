Motorcyclist in 20s taken to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital aftter a crash in Sturmer Road, in Kedington.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following a collision in Kedington, near Haverhill.

Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at 7.30am this morning after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Sturmer Road, at the junction with King’s Hill.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a KIA Sorento car and a Honda motorcycle were involved in the collision.

They said: “A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.”

The road is now clear following the collision.