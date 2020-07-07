Motorcyclist in 20s taken to hospital after crash
PUBLISHED: 10:03 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 07 July 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following a collision in Kedington, near Haverhill.
Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at 7.30am this morning after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Sturmer Road, at the junction with King’s Hill.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a KIA Sorento car and a Honda motorcycle were involved in the collision.
They said: “A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.”
The road is now clear following the collision.
