Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It's just so short-sighted' - Kedington parents face school transport dilemma

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 June 2019

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Archant

Parents in a Suffolk village are in "panic mode" after an appeal for free school transport was turned down as the local authority deemed a walking route across fields safe.

One of the railway sleepers over the ditch in the rain along the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy walking route Picture: KEVIN PALMEROne of the railway sleepers over the ditch in the rain along the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy walking route Picture: KEVIN PALMER

Children in Kedington who are starting at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill in September are not eligible for council-funded travel as they live within three miles walking distance, according to Suffolk County Council's new school transport system.

READ MORE: Pupils' proposed walk to school across fields described as 'ludicrous'

But parents claim it is "ridiculous" to expect children to walk what they say is an "unsafe" route with ditches, a working farm and no lighting.

They appealed for free transport, but in its response to one parent, Jane Chamberlain, Suffolk County Council said the education transport appeals committee "agreed that, for a child pedestrian accompanied by a responsible adult, the route was not dangerous".

Kevin Palmer with his wife Zoe and their children Connor, 18, Hazel, 11, and Zara. Picture: JOHN SOWERBYKevin Palmer with his wife Zoe and their children Connor, 18, Hazel, 11, and Zara. Picture: JOHN SOWERBY

Mrs Chamberlain, whose daughter Lola, 11, will start at Samuel Ward in September, said: "I don't know what we are going to do. It's not reasonably practical for parents to walk five hours a day [in two round trips] to take their children to school."

The 43-year-old, who works full-time in a school office in Clare, also has to get her eight-year-old son Joel to Kedington Primary Academy.

The school transport cost for the family, who live 2.8 miles away from the secondary school, would be about £760 for Lola for a year, but there are others who would have to dig even deeper into their pockets.

"I have a friend in the village with five children. They are at primary school now, but once they have all gone up that could cost up to £5,000 a year," she said.

Puddles on the footpath Picture: LUCILLE WHITINGPuddles on the footpath Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Tiny village 'split in two' by new school transport system

Kevin Palmer has also appealed for his daughter Hazel, 11, to have free school transport and is yet to hear the decision, but suspects a similar response.

The 48-year-old, who works in pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, said: "I think we are in panic mode. We are trying to desperately work out how to get our kids to school in September.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of the path Picture: LUCILLE WHITINGConcerns have been raised about the safety of the path Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

"It's just so short-sighted of the council. I feel for them as well. Their budgets have been over the past few years and there's no-where else to go, but I think to put our kids' safety at risk to get to school is unacceptable."

He said from their house the walk over the fields to Samuel Ward is about 45 minutes, adding he didn't have a problem with children walking to school, but it had to be safe.

Suffolk County Council's letter to Mrs Chamberlain also said her work commitments and having children at different schools were not exceptional reasons to provide transport.

It added: "The committee considered that it should be possible for you to make other arrangements for both children to be accompanied to school and to arrange for the transportation of their school bags and equipment."

The footpath has been described as The footpath has been described as "unsafe and unsuitable" Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Mr Palmer said he knows of a grandmother who is considering quitting her job to be able to help her family out by taking her granddaughter to school.

In an email to West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and Nicola Beach, the chief executive of Suffolk County Council, he said: "Instead of looking forward positively to the move to a new school, our students are instead worrying about how they are going to get there and if their parents will stay in work to be able to afford the cost."

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said after walking the Kedington to Samuel Ward Academy route in May the education transport appeals committee "concluded that the route was not dangerous and is therefore available for a child accompanied as necessary by a responsible adult".

"The next course of action for any appellant that believes the process has not been followed correctly would be to contact the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman," they added.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man attempted to kiss teenage girl’s neck in roadside sexual attack

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a van driver as she stopped to check on her car in a lay-by in Ipswich Road, Otley Picture: GOOGLE

Did you know there’s a vegan deli in Lowestoft?

Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee

Conservative leadership race: Johnson and Hunt now in showdown for PM

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson will now face off in a race to become the next prime minister Picture: YUI MOK/PA Wire

Review: Schubert 1828 & Quatuor Diotima, Aldeburgh Festival, Snape Maltings, June 17 & 18

The Aldeburgh Festival recreates Schubert's 1828 benefit concert on stage at The Snape Maltings Concert Hall in June 2019 Photo: Aldeburgh Festival

Suffolk Day 2019: How you can celebrate the big weekender in style

L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists