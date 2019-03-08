Colchester joins Great British Spring Clean

Colchester Borough Council is encouraging residents to get involved with this year's Great British Spring Clean. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Colchester Borough Council has pledged to keep its streets neat and tidy in support for this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

The national campaign, running from March 22 to April 23 and organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, aims to bring 500,000 people together to become Litter Heroes.

The local authority also took part in the initiative last year, collecting 2,763kg of litter and waste across the borough.

Martin Goss, portfolio holder for waste, environment and transportation for the council, said: “Keeping Colchester free of litter is something we can all contribute towards. I am pleased we are supporting this campaign again this year, particularly with the focus on separating the litter ready for recycling.

“If we all chip in, we can make a difference and make a better Colchester. I will of course be rolling my sleeves up and arranging events myself!”