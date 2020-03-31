Warnings about dangers of inactivity during lockdown – as new campaign launches

Dr Craig Sheridan

Inactivity during the coronavirus lockdown could store up more health problems in the future. That’s the warning as a new campaign is launched in Suffolk to help people stay active during the restrictions.

Keep Moving Suffolk

Keep Suffolk Moving aims to inspire people of all ages – with a new website offering tips, tutorials and information to exercise safely, both outside and inside the home. It is being run by the county’s Most Active Partnership.

It also includes information on taking care of mental health and where to get advice if people have long-term health conditions.

Dr Craig Sheridan, a practising doctor and sport and exercise medicine specialist working on the frontline at Ipswich Hospital in the fight against the pandemic, said: “During this difficult time it is important for us all to stay mentally and physically healthy.

“Exercise is an important way to improve mental wellbeing and is recognised to be positive in managing depression in older adults as well as improving sleep, feelings of fatigue and quality of life.

“Improvements in our cardiorespiratory health can happen within a few weeks of commencing regular, moderate intensity exercise and regular physical activity reduces the risks and complications of many diseases and infection.”

Current Government advice states while we are in isolation, each person is allowed to leave their home once a day on their own or with members of their household to exercise, provided they observe official advice on social distancing.

Individuals should stay close to home and avoid places where it may be hard to follow social distancing guidelines.

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Prevention said the campaign could be useful to help children. He said: “We know exercise makes us happier, energised and more optimistic so there is clear evidence that regular exercise improves children’s concentration and ability to learn. I am sure this resource will be a vital tool in the ‘kit bags’ of parents and carers right across the county in the weeks and months ahead.”

For more information, visit the website