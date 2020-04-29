Suffolk transplant athlete hoping to inspire people to exercise during lockdown

Bridget says getting any exercise we can in these difficult times is key Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE Archant

A Suffolk transplant athlete is encouraging people to seek inspiration from childhood in a bid to encourage them to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bridget has now moved all her training to her back garden after being told to isolate Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE Bridget has now moved all her training to her back garden after being told to isolate Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE

Bridget Goldstone, from Brockley, received a kidney transplant in 1991 and went on to represent Team GB at three World Transplant Games.

Now classed as being at high risk during the coronavirus crisis, she is confined to her home for three months but is hoping to inspire others through her work with the Keep Suffolk Moving campaign.

The campaign, spearheaded by Suffolk County Council, aims to keep people moving through the coronavirus outbreak.

“Being used to exercising in large groups I’m going to find the next months challenging, but by supporting Keep Moving Suffolk I hope to inspire others to join me in a fitter, healthier and happier lifestyle,” said Mrs Goldstone.

Bridget working out in her garden with help from a four legged friend Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE Bridget working out in her garden with help from a four legged friend Picture: BRIDGET GOLDSTONE

Mrs Goldstone and her husband Barry usually work out every morning at a health club.

“Of course this is completely out of the question now,” said Mrs Goldstone.

Any exercise Mrs Goldstone does now must be in the confines of her property.

“This is obviously a huge change to me as I am used to being outside and exercising with other people too,” said Mrs Goldstone.

You may also want to watch:

“I think everyone at this time is suffering from anxiety and stress as we are all having to adapt to such a different way of life.

“The most important advice I can give to anyone is to be kind to yourself and don’t beat yourself up if you are unable to do as much exercise as you usually do. Anything you do is a bonus”

Mrs Goldstone said that harking back to our childhoods may be a great way to get in some easy exercise.

“Embrace your inner child; try hopscotch or see if you can still do a handstand,” said Mrs Goldstone.

“I also found an old skipping rope in our garage that I haven’t used for years but I am enjoying skipping again and I’m even shouting out all the old rhymes we used to sing as children to keep it fun.”

Even in the wet weather Mrs Goldstone has kept exercising and is doing laps round her garden, managing 8km through the rain.

“Fortunately we have a fairly big garden and eight laps of my garden is about a kilometre,” said Mrs Goldstone.

“There is a bit of a track now in our grass but last week I managed to do 67 kilometres.”

To help keep Suffolk active, Suffolk County Council has launched the Keep Moving Suffolk campaign to ensure people continue to exercise during lockdown.

Its aim with ‘Keep Moving Suffolk’ is to inspire and encourage people to stay active, move or move more, by sharing ideas, tips, useful links and positive stories during these unprecedented times, using the hashtag #KeepMovingSuffolk.

You can follow the council’s campaign on Twitter @Most_Active, on Instagram @keepmovingsuffolk and Facebook and make sure to use the #KeepMovingSuffolk to share how you are keeping fit during lockdown.