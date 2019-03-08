Prodigy fans expected to turn out for Keith Flint’s funeral

Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Courtauld Road in Braintree and St Mary's Church in Bocking during Keith Flint's funeral. Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Hundreds of Prodigy fans are expected to turn out to say a final goodbye to music icon Keith Flint at his funeral today.

A private funeral service celebrating the life of the 29-year-old is set to take place at St Mary’s church in Bocking following the star’s death at his Essex home on March 4.

Essex Police warned of delays on the roads, saying a “large number of well-wishers” would turn out for the event.

However roads in the area are set to remain open.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter page said: “Fans are invited to line the procession route, starting at 3pm in Braintree, Essex on Fri 29th March, to pay their final respects & ‘raise the roof’ for Keef!

“If anyone wishes to lay flowers or tributes these should be sent to St Mary’s church in Bocking, no later than 2pm Friday.

“The church service will just be for family and close friends, but there will be speakers relaying the ceremony outside the church for everyone to hear.”

An inquest heard earlier this month that Flint died by hanging.

The singer rose to fame in the Brit Award-winning electronic band in the 1990s and was known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe.

They released their latest album No Tourists in November, their seventh consecutive number one record.

He was described in a statement by Howlett and fellow bandmate Maxim as “a true pioneer, innovator and legend”.

They said Flint was their “brother and best friend” and “he will be forever missed”.

He had taken part in the 5k Chelmsford Central parkrun on March 2, posting a personal best time of 21mins 22secs.

Following his death, The Prodigy cancelled all shows “with immediate effect”.