Late The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint set personal best at run two days before his death

PUBLISHED: 09:05 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 05 March 2019

The Prodigy's Keith Flint, who lived near Dunmow in Essex on stage at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Prodigy's Keith Flint, who lived near Dunmow in Essex on stage at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Archant

The iconic frontman of the 90s electronic band had recently taken up parkrun, it has emerged.

Flint, who was 49, was declared dead in his Essex home on Monday morning, March 4.

Organisers of Chelmsford Central parkrun have said that Flint competed in their Saturday 5k run over the weekend, posting a personal best time of 21 minutes 22 seconds.

A spokesman for the parkrun group, who described Flint as one of their newer runners, said: “We wished he could have been part of our parkrun community for longer than he was.

“Our condolences and thoughts go to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Celebrities from across the world’s music scene have paid tribute to the innovative singer, with Queen’s Brian May remembering his first time meeting Flint: “He ran straight over and did that Wayne’s World tongue in cheek bowing thing, and then spent a good five minutes telling me very warmly how much he loved our music and had been inspired by it in his life.”

Essex Police has said that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Samaritans is available 24/7, free of charge by calling 116123 or by visiting www.samaritans.org.

