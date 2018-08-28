‘Tell my wife I love her’ - final words of man, 76, killed by speeding driver

Kellie Tandy, 38, was driving in St Osyth when she hit 76-year-old Ronald Ramsey on May 11, 2017 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A Clacton woman was sentenced to three years and six months as a court heard the heart-rending last words of a 76-year-old man hit by her speeding car.

Ronald Ramsey had been walking his dog when he was hit by a red Volkswagen Toureg in Colchester Road, Clacton, at around 4.20pm on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

The driver, 38-year-old Kellie Tandy of St John’s Road, Clacton, was over the 30mph speed limit when she swerved to miss other cars in the road, hit Mr Ramsey and crashed into a pub wall.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that before losing consciousness, Mr Ramsey told witnesses: “Tell my wife I love her.” He died at the scene.

In a statement, Mr Ramsey’s family said: “There can never be justification for causing this much agony, hurt and devastation to a family and we would like to thank Essex Police officers for their assistance.”

In court the judge described Mr Ramsey as a “decent, kind and gentle husband of 50 years” and a “doting father and grandfather”.

The investigation found the Toureg she had been driving was travelling between 58mph and 66mph along Colchester Road – a 30mph zone – as it approached the scene of the collision.

On the final approach to the junction, officers calculated the car was travelling at near 51mph.

Officers also found Tandy was not insured to drive the Toureg.

She appeared in court on October 10, on which date she pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, and driving without insurance.

At Chelmsford Crown Court today she was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, and disqualified from driving for five years and nine months.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Adam High, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Kellie Tandy’s actions were reckless and irresponsible and have cost an innocent man his life.

“She was driving dangerously, with a young child on board, showing a blatant disregard for the safety of others.

“Ronald Ramsey was walking his dog, minding his own business, when he was hit by the car Tandy was driving.

“No sentence will ever bring him back, but I hope the fact Tandy is going to prison and won’t be able to get behind the wheel for some time will be of some solace.”