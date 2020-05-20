Suffolk mum died after fall, inquest hears

A Suffolk mum who had struggled with alcohol abuse died following a fall, an inquest heard.

Kelly Cooper, 48, from Haverhill, died in September 2019 at her home.

Ms Cooper, a former insurance technician, was found lying on the floor by her son who had forced entry into the property.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Ms Cooper was pronounced dead.

In a statement read to the inquest, her family described her as “well travelled”, “outgoing” and a “sun worshipper” when she was well.

The inquest heard that Ms Cooper had struggled with alcohol abuse problems for a considerable amount of time but had gone through detox on more than one occasion.

Shortly prior to her death Ms Cooper had ended up in intensive care following a cardiac arrest induced by a seizure which appeared to have been caused by alcohol withdrawal.

During her life Ms Cooper was engaging with a number of different support services including Turning Point and mental health services.

A post mortem into Ms Cooper’s death found that she had died from a subdural haemorrhage which had been sustained in a fall.

It also identified that Ms Cooper had a fatty liver which was consistent with her alcohol problems.

It remained unclear, however, why Ms Cooper had fallen in the first place as toxicology results showed she had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Following her death, internal investigations were carried out by both the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation NHS Trust and the Suffolk GP Federation.

Both organisations concluded that they had worked hard to help Ms Cooper and did not contribute to her death.

The Suffolk GP Federation did add that it had looked to streamline services following Ms Cooper’s death to ensure a more joined up approach for patients from health services.

In summing up, coroner Jacqueline Devonish said that Ms Cooper’s death did not appear to be suicide but that her fall could have been related to her underlying health conditions related to her previous alcohol use.

“My conclusion is that this is an alcohol related death,” said Ms Devonish.