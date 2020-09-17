E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman jailed for six years after smashing into house with axe to steal

PUBLISHED: 13:01 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 17 September 2020

Kelly Luckhurst has been sentenced to six years in prison Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A woman has been jailed for six years after smashing her way into a flat and stealing goods from its terrified occupant.

Kelly Luckhurst had been evicted from a multi-occupancy house in Dudley Road, Clacton, and returned on May 23 this year to try and gain entry.

She knocked on the window of the 64-year-old victim’s flat and asked to be let inside, but was refused entry.

She returned during the early hours of May 25, accompanied by a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

They smashed a window with an axe to get inside the building and then tried to force open the victim’s front door.

When that failed, they smashed one of the flat’s windows and climbed through.

The boy held a knife towards the terrified woman while Luckhurst went through her handbag and took her purse and tablet computer.

The victim was threatened and told not say anything, and the boy hid the knife under her bed.

The pair then left the flat and were arrested outside the building a short while later.

Luckhurst, 32, of St Clair Road, St Osyth, admitted robbery on 23 June at Chelmsford Crown Court and was jailed for six years on Tuesday, September 15. She was also made subject of a ten year restraining order.

The teenager, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Chelmsford Youth Court on May 26.

He was sentenced on August 14 to a 12 month referral order and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

The knife was destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Dan Jeffries said: “They used an extreme level of violence and this was a truly horrific incident for the victim.

“Thanks to the quick response from local officers, both Luckhurst and her accomplice were arrested shortly after the incident.

“The strength of evidence we secured meant they could only ever plead guilty to their crimes.

“Fortunately incidents like this are rare, but when they do happen we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice and keep our community safe.”

