Boost for historic village with ‘amazing buildings and stories’

Kelsale Church's lychgate is among the structure of architectural interest Picture: KARREN DUTTON (c) copyright citizenside.com

An east Suffolk village deemed to have special historic and architectural significance has been given Conservation Area status to help protect its future.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Conservation Area status will help protect Kelsale's churches and historic buildings from unwanted planning changes Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Conservation Area status will help protect Kelsale's churches and historic buildings from unwanted planning changes Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The parish council has been lobbying for the accolade for more than 10 years, as the designation protects against unwanted changes which could damage the character and architecture of the area.

This latest bid is the third drive for the village, after attempts under two earlier incarnations of Kelsale Parish Council.

But at last week’s Suffolk Coastal District Council cabinet meeting, the village was finally given the prestigious status.

Edwina Galloway, who has been leading the drive from Kelsale-cum-Carlton Parish Council, said: “It’s one of those things that when you start you don’t really have an understanding of how long it is going to take.

It is hoped Conservation Area status for Kelsale will preserve the village's character PIcture: PHILIP JONES It is hoped Conservation Area status for Kelsale will preserve the village's character PIcture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s been going a little while, but it feels good that it’s the start of hopefully keeping the best of the village.”

She added: “It’s always difficult with planning pressures, and you can never say it will stop things, but what we would like to think is that it will protect the character and identity, not that the village will be preserved in aspic.”

Among some of the key elements are the Grade I Listed medieval parish church, high status timber framed structures and a classical Methodist chapel.

The designation means East Suffolk now has 52 Conservation Areas.

An earlier consultation in the village resulted in around 60% of the population wanting the Conservation Area status to be pursued.

Mrs Galloway said: “It always had to come from the village because it’s important that it’s what the village wanted.

“There are so many wonderful aspects – it’s got some amazing buildings and stories.”

Suffolk Coastal’s report added: “The appraisal for the proposed area has identified that the area has sufficient quality and defines its special interest.

“Officers judge that the public consultation exercise has demonstrated that, amongst those who responded, including those who would be directly affected, there is a clear majority in support of the proposal.

“Designation will protect and enhance an attractive example of an historic village of traditional character with a distinctive mix.”