A12 reopens but long delays remain after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:41 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 06 November 2019

There are four mile queues on the A12 at Kelvedon. Picture: Clifford Hicks

There are four mile queues on the A12 at Kelvedon. Picture: Clifford Hicks

The A12 has reopened after a collision on the A12 near Kelvedon but long delays remain on the road in both directions.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm today between junction 22 at Little Braxted and junction 23 at Kelvedon on the southbound carriageway of the busy road.

Highways England reported that the carriageway was blocked after the collision and that Essex Police were at the scene.

There were delays of more than 30 minutes on the approach to the scene of the incident with traffic backing up for more than four miles, past junction 25 at Long Green.

Highways England took to social media to warn drivers of the delays.

They tweeted: "Please allow extra time for your journey this morning or seek an alternative route if possible."

The road has now been cleared but traffic is still queuing for miles in both directions.

