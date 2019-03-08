E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Can you help find this missing Suffolk man?

PUBLISHED: 17:54 21 August 2019

Kemal Mustafa, 70, is missing from his home in Lindsey, near Hadleigh. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Concern is growing for a 70-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Suffolk.

Kemal Mustafa, from Lindsey near Hadleigh, was last seen at his home address in the village this morning, Wednesday, August 21, at around 11am.

He was reported missing to police a short time later.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build, and with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue and white pinstripe shorts, a grey t-shirt with logos and glasses.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and believe he may be driving a black Skoda car with the registration plate KV63 XFU.

Suffolk police believe the 70-year-old may have travelled to the Colchester area.

Anyone who believes they have seen him or a black Skoda car, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, should call Suffolk police on 101.

